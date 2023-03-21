Election held for Mableton's first-ever mayor, city council

The decision for Mableton to become its own city caused quite a controversy with some residents still opposed to the new cityhood.

MABLETON, Ga. — Residents in Mableton headed to the polls Tuesday to vote for mayor and city council. It’s the first time residents have voted for the two since Mableton's cityhood was established.

The decision for Mableton to become a city came with some contention with some residents against the move-- and that dissension was apparent on Election Day.

11Alive spoke with residents who had opposing views.

"I'm not for the City of Mableton," Karyn Harrison said.

However, she said she felt like she still needed to vote to have her voice heard.

"I think cityhood is good," Larry Johnson said.

They both live in the newly formed city, which also includes parts of unincorporated Smyrna and Austell.

Harrison said her votes are for candidates who were against the cityhood. She believes widening roads and expanding MARTA should have been a priority before the city was established. However, she still wants to see that happen.

On the other hand, Johnson said he's voting for candidates who are focused on growth.

“Fixing the potholes, the infrastructure, that’s what I want to see,” Johnson said.

He also believes proximity to elected officials is key.

"I truly believe that representation that's closer to us is easier to control. If we get a bunch of goofballs in there we can show up and make a change," he said.

Those elected will have two years to work with the governor and county leaders to help get the new city established. The new mayor and six-member council will have to determine what services it will offer, create a budget and make other municipal decisions.