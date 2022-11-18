Atlanta man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect in 'fake arrest' on GA-400

A man who claimed to be a Clayton County bondsman falsely arrested a hit-and-run suspect in Atlanta Sunday.

ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that led to a "fake arrest," according to officials.

Crews responded to the northbound lanes of the GA-400 and I-85 expressway around 1:18 a.m. regarding a car accident. When police arrived, they met with a man, claiming to be a bondsman, who had another man in handcuffs.

The alleged bondsman told police the man was a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened just 2 miles down the road. He then told police he followed the man in his car and stopped his vehicle in front of the man's car. Witnesses said the apparent officer pulled out a rifle. That's when he detained the man with handcuffs.

Officers noticed the supposed officer was wearing a vest that had enforcement written on it. He told officers he was a Clayton County bondsman, according to the police report.

It is unclear if the man is a bondsman with any Clayton County law enforcement departments.

The police report stated the detained man admitted that he was involved in an accident to the responding officer and claimed that he was slammed to the ground by the supposed bondsman.

Police charged the man claiming to be an officer with aggravated assault and false imprisonment and booked him into Fulton County Jail.