Atlanta Police officer shot in the face during ambush at Midtown apartment complex recovering, 'in good spirits'

"His spirit and attitude are inspiring…he is truly our hero! We wish him continued healing and wellness," police said.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer who was shot in the face at a Midtown Apartment Complex late June is recovering and "in good spirits," according to the city's police department.

Officer Khuong Thai was ambushed while responding to a "shots fired" call when he was shot in the face at the Solace on Peachtree Apartments on June 30, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a press conference at the time.

Joseph Lee Humbles, 29, who was identified as the suspect, was killed during the encounter. Thai 'miraculously' survived the attack, his older brother told 11Alive in July.

“Once I asked for further details, it was shocking and I can never forget that moment. I still remember every detail the fact that he’s still alive is a miracle," Phuc Thai said.

A statement from the Atlanta Police Department says Thai's entire unit traveled to his house to check on him this week and show support.

"He seems to be doing much better and is in good spirits," a Facebook post from the police department states.

During the visit, his unit also presented him a $1,000 check from the Gold Shield Foundation — a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to first responders, and the families of those seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, according to its website.

Thai's fellow officers gifted him plaques and other "items of support" too, police said.