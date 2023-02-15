Missing Cherokee County woman found dead, sheriff says

Authorities said they believe the incident to be an accident with no foul play suspected.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A missing woman from Cherokee County was found dead Wednesday, according to a release from the county sheriff's office.

65-year-old Laura Ann Linden was first reported missing on Feb. 11. The sheriff's office said she was supposed to be at a party but never showed up.

Deputies noted they received a call about a vehicle in Lake Arrowhead near Peninsula Way Tuesday night.

While the car itself was unable to be seen, they noted that there was evidence near the edge of the water suggesting it went into the lake.

On Wednesday, the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Dive Team assisted with the operation to find Linden's car.

When her car was pulled from the lake, officials found the body of Linden was inside.

The sheriff's office said it is investigating the incident, which is believed to be an accident with no foul play suspected.

The lake where the car and her vehicle were found was in the same neighborhood where Linden lived, according to authorities.