Mattie's call issued for missing Clayton County teen, last seen in parent's SUV

MORROW, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Alejandro Carranza was last seen Monday night at his home off Monica Drive in Morrow. Investigators believe that Carranza grabbed his parent's keys while they were showering.

Once he had the keys, he left through a window, according to Clayton County Police.

This isn't the first time the teen has been reported missing. Last month, a Mattie's call was issued for Carranza when he left home in an SUV.

Carranza does have a mental illness, according to officials.

Police said the 17-year-old is currently driving a 2010 Toyota Highlander with Georgia license plate. The plate reads as #P4226292.

Police describe the teen with black hair and brown eyes. They also said he is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.