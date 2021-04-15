Search for teen who left home in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are searching for a 16-year-old boy who left home on Wednesday and didn't return.
The Clayton County Police Department said Qadir Ajala "has a history of running away" after he was reported missing from home at Creekline Court in Riverdale.
The department described Qadir as 5-foot-9, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair styled in an afro.
He was last seen with a black shirt, black pants and black shoes, the department said. He has a clock tattoo on his right arm and Bible verse tattoos on his left arm and chest.
The department said Qadir has several mental health diagnoses. They're asking anyone who has seen him or who may have information about where he is to contact them at 770-477-3747.