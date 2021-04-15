Search for teen who left home in Clayton County

Qadir Ajala, 16, was reported missing according to the Clayton County Police Department.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are searching for a 16-year-old boy who left home on Wednesday and didn't return.

The Clayton County Police Department said Qadir Ajala "has a history of running away" after he was reported missing from home at Creekline Court in Riverdale.

The department described Qadir as 5-foot-9, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair styled in an afro.

He was last seen with a black shirt, black pants and black shoes, the department said. He has a clock tattoo on his right arm and Bible verse tattoos on his left arm and chest.