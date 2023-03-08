Fiancé of Newnan mom who disappeared 2 years ago arrested on murder charges, sheriff says

Foster's body has not been recovered but investigators believe the evidence collected in the case confirms that Foster is dead, according to the sheriff's office.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan mother Tiffany Foster has been missing for over two years. In new developments on Thursday, her fiancé Reginald Robertson has been charged in connection with her murder, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Robertson faces the following charges: felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery in the first degree, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud, the sheriff's office said.

"There are other avenues and leads still in progress that may also be released at a later date," the sheriff's office said.

Foster (also known as Tiffany Starks) was 35 years old when she disappeared on March 1, 2021. She left her apartment to go shopping but never returned home -- she missed class, work and a flight to Texas in the days following. Her car was found, with her purse and cell phone inside, a week later on March 8, 2021.

Robertson had reported Foster missing. He was later arrested for Foster's car and arrested a second time for kidnapping and aggravated assault charges unrelated to Foster's disappearance, authorities previously said.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office previously said 19 separate pieces of evidence were submitted to the Georgia of Bureau of Investigation to be processed.

Foster's mother Katrina Hill told 11Alive back in February that she desperately wanted closure in the case.