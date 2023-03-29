Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after leading troopers on 100+ mph Athens area chase, crashing

The crash left him with "serious injuries," according to the Georgia State Patrol.

ATHENS, Ga. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday night after troopers said he led through a chase in Athens, reaching speeds up to 108 miles per hour before crashing.

The Georgia State Patrol said the chase began around 7:35 p.m. when a trooper clocked the 47-year-old Athens man going 108 mph in a 65 mph zone on the State Route 10 Outer Loop at Old Hull Road in Clarke County.

The trooper attempted a stop and then the motorcyclist sped off instead of stopping, taking law enforcement on a chase through Clarke and Oconee Counties.

"The violator was reckless, passing within the same lane occupied by other vehicles, changing lanes without using his turn signal, and speeding," a GSP statement said.

GSP said that after "multiple attempts to lose troopers," he struck the back of a pickup truck. The crash happened on State Route 316 at Carl Bethlehem Road in Barrow County.

The crash left the motorcyclist with "serious injuries," according to GSP.