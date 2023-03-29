Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after leading troopers on 100+ mph Athens area chase, crashing

ATHENS, Ga. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday night after troopers said he led through a chase in Athens, reaching speeds up to 108 miles per hour before crashing.
The Georgia State Patrol said the chase began around 7:35 p.m. when a trooper clocked the 47-year-old Athens man going 108 mph in a 65 mph zone on the State Route 10 Outer Loop at Old Hull Road in Clarke County.
The trooper attempted a stop and then the motorcyclist sped off instead of stopping, taking law enforcement on a chase through Clarke and Oconee Counties.
"The violator was reckless, passing within the same lane occupied by other vehicles, changing lanes without using his turn signal, and speeding," a GSP statement said.
GSP said that after "multiple attempts to lose troopers," he struck the back of a pickup truck. The crash happened on State Route 316 at Carl Bethlehem Road in Barrow County.
The crash left the motorcyclist with "serious injuries," according to GSP.
He was then airlifted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. No one else was injured and no other vehicles were damage, GSP said.