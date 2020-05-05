Non-profit, local restaurant team up to provide 1,000 meals to children

‘Slices and Strikes’ is a community outreach program started by Soccer in the Streets and Oz Pizza designed to provide food and fun for youths in the East Point area

EAST POINT, Ga. — Groups across metro Atlanta are finding ways to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic by make sure children have hot meals.

Slices and Strikes is a collaborative community program initiated by Soccer in the Streets, which is helping provide a hot meal and a free soccer ball to children.

This event is free to the public and takes place twice a week, right at the East Point SoccerStation, directly next door to Oz Pizza- East Point.

Executive Director of Soccer in the Streets, Phil Hill shared his thoughts with My East Point News.

“We recognized pretty quickly once COVID started taking effect was what our families wanted,” said Hill. “Suddenly found ourselves in the food distribution business and education. So what we're doing here is set off with a goal of providing 1,000 hot meals to our kids.”

This Atlanta-based non-profit has partnered up with organizations such as Atlanta United, MARTA as well as the city of Atlanta and other local municipalities to make the sport of soccer accessible to underprivileged youth around the city.

The East Point SoccerStation had just opened during Fall 2019.

Since the inception of Soccer in the Streets, Oz Pizza-East Point was has been a partner with the unique non-profit often collaborating whenever possible as well as providing food, when needed.

“They're just helping to give back to the community and we wanted to help with that by giving free slices to the community for those children that are in need,” states General Manager of Oz Pizza-East Point, Phil Davis.

Hill tells My East Point News that they will continue to provide the ‘Slice and Strikes’ program to the community for the foreseeable future.

For questions about the Slices and Strikes program, email fernando@soccerstreets.org or call/text 404-538-0337.

For more information about Soccer in the Streets organization and their other charitable programs, visit their website.

