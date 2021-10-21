NTSB releases preliminary report on fiery plane crash that killed 2 children, 2 adults in DeKalb

Investigators are still examining the structure of the plane and the engine as they continue to look for answers.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Transportation Safety Board released new details Thursday in its preliminary report on a plane crash that killed two children and two adults at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

The crash happened Oct. 8, as the plane was taking off from PDK. The pilot and three passengers were killed in the fiery crash. The DeKalb County Medical Examiners Office confirmed with 11Alive that 47-year-old Jonathan Rosen, his daughter 14-year-old Allison Rosen, 42-year-old Lauren Harrington, and 13-year-old Julia Smith died in the plane crash.

The plan was headed to Houston with a full tank of gas, resulting in the fire that incinerated the aircraft in a matter of minutes.

After reviewing PDK's surveillance video, the NTSB said the plane lifted off about 1,000-ft down the runway in a nose-high attitude, where the plane increased its power and angle. The plane then rolled left and dove nose-first beside the runway.

"Both wings were separated from the fuselage and sustained significant postimpact fire damage," the NTSB wrote in its report.

NTSB's report stated the debris where the plane crashed was compact, the propeller was separated from the engine, and the tail section suffered heat damage.

The report does not specify what may have caused the crash.