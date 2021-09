When officers arrived, they found the man in the roadway and he appeared to have been struck by a car, according to APD.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit on I-85 S near Metropolitan Avenue Saturday.

Officers responded to a "person down" call shortly before 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man in the roadway and he appeared to have been struck by a car, according to APD.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.