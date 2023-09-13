Gwinnett Police investigating after body found in parking lot

Police have not said if the two scenes are connected.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An active investigation is underway Wednesday after a person was found dead not far from where another body was found in a trunk the night before.

According to Gwinnett County Police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Pleasant Hill Road across from Gwinnett Place Mall Wednesday to investigate a call about a person dead. Crime scene tape shows a portion of a parking lot blocked off.

This scene is less than a half mile from where officers were investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night. The map below shows the locations where both scenes occurred with red markers.

Tuesday night, officers received a call about a suspicious person inside a car around 10:50 p.m. The caller told police they believed a person was dead inside the car. Police arrived outside the Jeju Sauna, which is located at 3555 Gwinnett Place Drive, where they found the body in the trunk. Homicide detectives and medical examiners responded to the scene to gather more information on what led to the person's death.

Police have not said if the two scenes are connected. 11Alive is working to learn more about both cases.