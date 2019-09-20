The DeKalb Superior Court revealed Friday that a former Dekalb Police officer accused of killing a naked and unarmed veteran in 2015, rejected a plea deal.

The prosecution and defense clashed in court, just days before the murder case is set to go to trial.

Robert Olsen rejected the state's offer of 20 years - to serve 15, with the balance on probation in the murder of Anthony Hill. For hours, the two sides argued over what the jury should get to hear in the case against the former officer.

There were a total of 13 arguments during the pre-trial, several having to do with Hill's background as an Air Force veteran and if his mental health issues should be excluded.

They also argued whether the jury should be able to use the Dekalb County Code of Conduct to decide the case.

But the prosecution made the point that it all goes to Hill's character.

They want the code of conduct included because they say it puts Olsen's actions in clear focus.

Previously, Robert Olsen pleaded not guilty to six charges, including two counts of felony murder. He said he acted in self-defense when he responded to a call on March 9, 2015 about a suspicious man in the parking lot of The Heights apartment complex.

By the time Olsen arrived, Hill was naked and wandering around the parking area of the complex. Olsen said Hill rushed at him and he was in fear for his life when he shot him twice. Olsen was equipped with a gun, taser, pepper spray made, and a baton. The officer used only the gun and shot Hill twice.

RELATED: Trial to begin for former DeKalb Police officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran

PHOTOS | Anthony Hill Anthony Hill 26-year-old Anthony Hill was shot and killed by a DeKalb County police officer on March 9, 2015. 26-year-old Anthony Hill was shot and killed by a DeKalb County police officer on March 9, 2015. 26-year-old Anthony Hill was shot and killed by a DeKalb County police officer on March 9, 2015.

Olsen is facing a total of six charges:

Two counts of felony murder

One count of aggravated assault

One count of making a false statement

Two counts of violation of oath by a public officer

The case has already been full of twists and turns. Three judges have recused themselves. Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson has been assigned the case.

Hill’s family filed a civil rights lawsuit against Olsen and DeKalb County. They claimed officials failed to provide adequate training for interacting with mentally ill people. A federal judge recently dismissed the claims against the county, however they remain in place for Olsen.

On Friday, Judge Jackson said she is taking the weekend to rule on some other motions.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday, Sept. 23.

Background on the case:

Immunity hearing for officer who killed unarmed veteran ends

Decatur rally held for unarmed veteran who was killed by police

Former cop pleads not guilty of murder charges in Anthony Hill shooting

Grand Jury indicts Officer Robert Olsen for murder of Anthony Hill

OTHER TRIAL COVERAGE FROM 11ALIVE

Foster parents claim she died choking on chicken. 4 years later, their murder trial is finally set to begin.

Tiffany Moss found guilty of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter by starvation