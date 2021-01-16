3 wanted in deadly stabbing outside Roswell restaurant found in Miami

Police said 22-year-old Sergio Alvarado and two other men were in the Miami-Dade County jail charged with murder for the stabbing.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Three men are now in jail days after a stabbing in the parking lot of a Roswell restaurant that proved to be deadly.

Authorities say 22-year-old Sergio Alvarado, who was initially named as a suspect in the Jan. 9 stabbing of 40-year-old Rigoberto Corea, was captured and is being held in the Miami-Dade County Jail pending extradition to Georgia. Also arrested were 33-year-old Edin Alvarado and 35-year-old Dennis Amilcar Alvarado-Munoz.

All three are facing charges of murder following the death of the victim, Corea, who was found at an area hospital suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital but investigators were able to tie his injuries to an incident that they were called to roughly 30 minutes earlier outside La Parranda Mexican Bar and Grill at 1085 Holcomb Bridge Road.

Police identified Sergio Alvarado as a suspect in the incident, adding that the two men knew each other and that the incident appeared to stem from an attempted robbery.

Though charged with murder, it's unclear how the other two men arrested and held in Miami were tied to the initial incident.