'With heavy hearts' | Sandy Springs restaurant closes after 40 years

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business.
"You have given us 40 years of laughs, love, and memories, and for that, we couldn't be more grateful," they wrote on Facebook.
It is unknown the circumstances behind the closure on Roswell Road. It appears the other location on Buford Highway in Atlanta remains open.
According to its website, The Rusty Nail was the "South's version of Cheers."
"As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And what's the other one? Oh, you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here," the Facebook post read.