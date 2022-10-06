City of South Fulton Police using thermal-imaging drone technology to take a bite out of crime

The technology can detect various heat sources, whether that's an object, person, or vehicle.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Police Department is adding another high-tech tool to its toolbox to improve public safety and crack own on crime.

Officers are trained to become drone pilots and use the cutting-edge technology.

South Fulton is using this new drone technology in several ways. One use is finding criminals, children, or those with Alzheimer’s through thermal imagery.

“We're getting into the 21st century policing," South Fulton Police Lt. Charles Cook said.

With that 21st century policing comes a high-tech way to have more eyes in the sky.

“We have 6 pilots, so we have 6 drones," Cook said. "One of the things that drone can do is actually can respond to a scene quicker than an officer could, which eliminates your response time. It can help eliminate sending an officer to a call.”

The thermal imaging can be used to detect different heat sources in various situations.

“It could be used to help fire looking for hot spots in a fire situation," Cook said. "You can use the thermal imagery to pick up the heat source off that, whether it be an object, a person, a vehicle, whatever the case may be.”

“The more advanced we get, the more incidents we can probably prevent like the wrong person doing the wrong thing. The drones are probably good, a little intrusive probably as well, but it is what it is. It’s the day we live in, right?” South Fulton Resident Craig Davis said.

Another use for the drone is through the speaker on top of it.

“It's able to make entries into a house, has ability to break gas, and the ability to push doors open. We have two-way communications so we can actually send it inside of a house and communicate with somebody," Cook said.