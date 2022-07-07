Police searching for woman who tried to claim lost child that wasn't hers at Stone Mountain Park, they say

Authorities said the incident took place Saturday between 8 p.m. and a little after 9 p.m.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Police are investigating after they said a woman tried to claim a lost child, who wasn't her own, at Stone Mountain Park Saturday night.

Stone Mountain Police said she claimed to be the boy's mother after he got separated from his family, but they soon learned that was not the case. Authorities are now searching for the woman.

They describe her as of Middle Eastern descent, approximately 30 to 35 years of age, 5-feet 6-inches tall, with an average to thin figure, dark lipstick, and heavy makeup. She was wearing a light-colored top and a head covering at the time. She was also on the cell phone the whole time and had been standing in the middle of the park's lawn, slightly to the left, facing the mountain, according to Stone Mountain Police.

Authorities said the incident took place Saturday between 8 p.m. and a little after 9 p.m. It was raining and the woman was alone at the time of the incident, Stone Mountain Police said.