One year later | Where the case of Susana Morales stands

ATLANTA — Family members gathered at a grave in metro Atlanta on Wednesday. It's been exactly a year since they reported 16-year-old Susana Morales missing. Now, a police officer is behind bars charged with her murder-- an ending her loved ones believe could have been prevented.

Susana was reportedly walking back home from a friend's house on July 26, 2022, when her family last heard from her. Later in the investigation, surveillance video confirmed she was walking near Singleton Road and Indian Trail Lilburn Road before 10 p.m. that Tuesday.

Half a year passed with the family continuously stating that the police department was not taking Susana's case seriously. Gwinnett County Police initially considered her a runaway and said there was no indication she was held against her will. At the time, police did not believe she was in any specific danger.

Then in February, Susana's remains were found.

Days later, police held a press conference stating that they arrested Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant. He was indicted on murder charges related to the case.

Susana's mother, Maria Manazares Salgado, said she visits her daughter's grave every few weeks.

"I think it brings some kind of peace to me, knowing that she's here," Salgado said. "I know that I'm not wondering where she's at or if she's somewhere else. I know that her remains are here."

Salgado said she's upset about the system-wide failures that contributed to her daughter's death.

"The police department here is at fault due to the fact that they did not do enough investigation before hiring this person," Salgado said.

The family's attorney, Alex Northover, said Doraville Police failed to take corrective actions ahead of time.

"There were multiple indications that this individual presented a danger," Salgado said. "There was a previous allegation of stalking."

Northover said they want the City of Doraville to take accountability.

"These institutions are meant to provide safety and security to our community but failed to do so in this case," Northover said.

Northover added he's speaking with officials and that there is an ongoing criminal and civil investigation.

"Take responsibility for their role in this tragic incident," Northover said. "And take measures to make sure that this doesn't happen again."

To do so, Northover said it's time for a change when it comes to the process of bringing in new officers.

"Increased hiring screening procedures, adequate training," Northover said.

And while time may heal all wounds, when it comes to justice, Salgado is still waiting.

"Justice is for the person who murdered my daughter to be in prison," Salgado said. "Currently, I know that he is detained, and he is in jail but it's not the place where I would want him to be."

11Alive reached out to Doraville Police but did not receive a statement as of Wednesday.

Who is Miles Bryant?

The grand jury indictment puts four charges against Bryant: malice murder, Georgia's most serious murder charge; felony murder, kidnapping, and false report of a crime.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives developed enough probable cause to arrest him (Bryant) today, but the investigation is still ongoing and fairly new," Hideshi Valle with the Gwinnett County Police Department said following the arrest, adding later that they didn't know if the two knew each other. "If there's further charges in the future, those will be known."

11Alive obtained the arrest warrants for Bryant in February, which gave more insight, but there are still many questions to answer in a trial:

Bryant lived on Windscape Village Lane in Norcross, near the location where Susana Morales' lived and originally went missing.

He also lived and served as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex where Susana had gone to visit.

Bryant dumped Susana Morales' naked body in the woods, according to police.

He previously gave a false report on July 27 that his personal car had been broken into and a gun had been taken from inside.

The warrant lists Bryant as "known or suspected of having been convicted" for rape, murder, and other felony crimes. However, police explained that this is customary for instances where they are not sure how the victim died.

"We don't definitively know (how she died); we're still investigating. What we do know is she died at the hands of Miles Bryant," Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure said.

Doraville Police said Bryant was no longer employed with them – calling him a "now former police officer" after the Gwinnett County Police Department served him felony arrest warrants.

Jasmine Morales, Susana Morales' sister, said her family was angry and saddened to hear a police officer was charged in connection with her death.

“I'm completely shocked honestly. I have no words. I didn’t expect it. We didn’t expect it. We didn’t know what to expect but an officer was probably the least on my mind of theories," Jasmine said.

When asked about a motive, the chief responded: "I don't want to speak to motive at this time, again we're still investigating."

During a press conference, McClure acknowledged previous incidents involving Bryant - pointing to one in 2018, in which he had allegedly tried to enter a neighbor's home through the window. Additionally, there were allegations in December that Bryant tried to enter a residence, where a woman said he was stalking her.

Where the case stands

Bryant is in jail and has been denied bond twice, most recently in May 2023.

Since his arrest, police have released a tentative outline of events: