Teens injured after accidently firing gun in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens are injured in DeKalb County after police said they accidently fired a weapon.

This all happened off Waldrop Hills Drive in Decatur around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, one with a gunshot wound to his hand and the other with a wound to his leg.

Both were taken to the hospital.

At this point, police said the teens simply found a gun and accidently shot it.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.