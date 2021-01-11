Election results | Atlanta mayor's race

Get live updates on election results here.

Fast forward to Nov. 2, 2021, more than a dozen candidates are vying for the position on Election Day. Among the top contenders are Bottoms' predecessor, Kasim Reed. Reed and five other mayor hopefuls participated in an 11Alive debate last month to discuss crime, COVID-19, and other hot button issues.

Each candidate participating qualified by receiving 5% support in a poll 11Alive conducted in October. Reed, Antonio Brown, Andre Dickens, Sharon Gay, Rebecca King, and Felicia Moore received one hour to get their points across to viewers.

In Atlanta, polls close at 8 p.m. For other parts of the state, polling places are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Below, you can find results for Atlanta's mayor's race once the polls close.

Who's running for Atlanta mayor?

There are 14 candidates running for Atlanta mayor. Below is the list.

Outside of the Atlanta mayoral race, residents will have other items on their ballot, such as choosing leaders for city council seats and the board of education.

Other cities are also holding elections for some municipal positions. For races where a candidate doesn't receive 50% plus one vote, it will head to a runoff at the end of the month.

