Election Day guide | Fulton County candidates, issues on the ballot

Atlantans and voters up and down the county, from Milton to Chattahoochee Hills, go to the polls on Nov. 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia's elections are now some of the most closely-watched in the entire country, and no county in Georgia gets as much attention as Fulton.

Atlantans and voters up and down the county, from Milton to Chattahoochee Hills, go to the polls on Nov. 8 with the chance to have a big say in who becomes Georgia's next U.S. senator, governor and more.

They'll also be voting on candidates and issues within their own communities. In this guide, we'll be outlining how the people of Fulton County can keep on top of the information they need to know to vote and what it is they're voting for.

How to check your registration and know where to go to vote

This information can all be found on the Georgia Secretary of State's Office's My Voter Page:

Enter your first initial, last name, county of residence and date of birth. Enter your Georgia ID or driver's license number. If you are registered to vote, all your information will be available.

The page also allows you to view your U.S. Congressional District, Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District.

For more information on checking your registration, including what to do if you've changed your address recently, click here.

To know where your voting location is, sign in at the My Voter Page website, scroll to the bottom of your information page, and click "View / Print Precinct Card."

What do I need to vote?

When you head to the polls, you'll need one of the forms of ID below to cast your ballot:

A Georgia driver’s license that's issued by the appropriate state agency.

A valid identification card issued by a branch, department, agency, or entity of the State of Georgia.

A valid U.S. passport.

A valid employee identification card with your photo issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government in the state or any county municipality.

A valid U.S. military ID with your photo.

A valid tribal identification card with your photo.

Anyone who registered for the first time in Georgia by mail and didn't provide an ID at the time, can provide one of the six photo IDs (listed above) and one of the following forms of identification below:

A copy of a current utility bill

A bank statement

A government check

A paycheck

Other government documents with your name and address

The State of Georgia offers a free voter identification card if you don't have one of the six acceptable forms of photo ID. The voter ID card can be issued at any county registrar's office or Department of Driver Services Office.

To get one, you will need to provide:

A photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document with your full legal name and date of birth.

Document with your date of birth

Evidence that you're a registered voter

Document with your name and residential address

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system. Get more election resources here at 11alive.com/vote.

Who's on the ballot in Fulton County?

Fulton County voters can find a sample ballot at the county's election website online here. For a personal sample ballot, you will need to log into your My Voter Page.

(Note that below, you will find only county-specific races, not statewide or federal races such as governor and U.S. Senate; also not that on the ballot, Republicans appear above Democrats because, under Georgia law, the party that won the last gubernatorial election (in this case, Brian Kemp in 2018), gets to have their candidates appear on top.)

For Fulton County Commission:

Commission Chairperson at Large

District 1

District 3

District 5

For Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor:

nonpartisan, county voters must select two, with two incumbents the only names on the ballot

Walter S. Rekuc (incumbent)

Jason Ulseth (incumbent)

For U.S. House:

District 5

District 6

District 7

District 13

For State Senate:

District 6

District 14

District 21

District 28

District 35

District 36

District 38

District 39

District 48

District 56

For State House of Representatives:

District 25

District 47

District 48

District 49

District 50

District 51

District 52

District 53

District 54

District 55

District 56

District 57

District 58

District 59

District 60

District 61

District 62

District 63

District 65

Jan Horne (R)

District 67

District 68

District 69

For Special Election, City of Roswell City Council Post 1:

(to fill the unexpired term of Marcelo Zapata, who has resigned)

For Special Election, City of East Point Council Member Ward B:

(to fill the unexpired term of Thomas Calloway, who has resigned)

For Special Election, City of South Fulton City Council District 7:

(to fill the unexpired term of Mark Baker, who has resigned)

Ballot questions

Fulton County School District Homestead Exemption

Question: “Shall the Act be approved which provides a homestead exemption from Fulton County school district ad valorem taxes for educational purposes in the amount of $10,000.00 of the assessed value of the homestead for residents of that county school district who are older than 65 years of age and who have been granted a homestead exemption on property located in Fulton County for at least five years prior to making such application?”

Yes

No

City of Atlanta, Extension of Hours for Sale of Packaged Alcoholic Beverages on Sundays

Question: “Shall the governing authority of the City of Atlanta be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of malt beverages, wine, and distilled spirits by the drink from 11:00 AM. to 12:00 Midnight and by the package from 11:00 AM. to 12:00 Midnight?"

Yes

No

City of Milton House Bill 1493, Increase the Amount of the General Senior Homestead Exemption

Question: Shall the Act be approved which increases the general homestead exemption for individuals age 65 or older from City of Milton ad valorum taxes for municipal purposes from $15,000.00 to $25,000.00?"

Yes

No

City of Milton House Bill 1497, Repeal a Homestead Exemption for Citizens Age 65 Years or Older Meeting Certain Income Requirements Subject to Increasing the General Senior Homestead Exemption under House Bill 1493

Question: “Shall the act be approved which repeals the NO homestead exemption for citizens of the City of Milton age 65 years or older meeting certain income requirements as found in Section 6.34 of the city charter?”

Yes

No

City of Milton House Bill 1492, Modify the Maximum Income for a Senior Homestead Exemption

Question: “Shall the Act be approved which modifies the maximum income for a homestead exemption for individuals age 70 or older to be the greater of $100,000.00 or the maximum amount which may be received by an individual and an individual’s spouse under the federal Social Security Act for the immediately preceding year?”

Yes

No

City of Roswell General Obligation Bonds (Parks and Recreation Projects)

Question: "Shall the City of Roswell, Georgia (the “City”) issue general obligation bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $107,600,000 for the purpose of providing funds to (a) acquire, construct, renovate and install the following capital projects for the City: recreation, parks, bicycle and pedestrian paths, and sidewalks; (b) pay capitalized interest on such bonds; and (c) pay of all expenses incident to accomplishing the foregoing?”

Yes

No

City of Roswell General Obligation Bonds (Public Safety Projects)

Question: "Shall the City of Roswell, Georgia (the “City”) issue general obligation bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $52,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds to (a) acquire, construct and install public safety (police and fire) capital projects for the City; (b) pay capitalized interest on such bonds; and (c) pay of all expenses incident to accomplishing the foregoing?”

Yes

No

City of Roswell General Obligation Bonds (Parking Deck Project)

Question: "Shall the City of Roswell, Georgia (the “City”) issue general obligation bonds in the principal amount not to exceed bonds in $20,000,000 for for the purpose of providing funds to (a) acquire, construct and install a public parking deck for the City; (b) pay capitalized interest on such bonds; and (c) pay of all expenses incident to accomplishing the foregoing?”