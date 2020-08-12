Mike Pence returning to Georgia this week

The Vice President will make two stops on Thursday: one in South Carolina and another in Georgia.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The vice president of the United States, fresh off a previous trip to Georgia, will once again be swooping through the Peach State, as he and others aim to help Republicans keep the U.S. Senate majority.

The White House announced on Monday evening that Mike Pence will make two major stops in Georgia on Thursday - the first in Greenville, South Carolina and the next in Augusta, Georgia.

The first stop will allow Pence to participate in a roundtable regarding Operation Warp Speed and South Carolina's vaccination plans.

He'll then visit Georgia for a "Defend the Majority" rally in Augusta before returning to Washington.

Thursday's event will be held at Augusta Regional Airport at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Talking points are expected to include remarks on accomplishments by the Republican majority Senate and the Trump administration.

The vice president will be campaigning for incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue who both face runoff elections in January against the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.