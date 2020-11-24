Live updates | Georgia begins recount today

Scroll for updates

ATLANTA — Now nearly three weeks on from Election Day, Georgia will begin to count its votes for a third time, starting today.

Joe Biden officially won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes on Friday, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes.

That paved the way for the Trump campaign to request an official recount - in Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5% or less are entitled to request one after results are certified.

This recount will be done by machine instead of hand, absent a court order or through certain provisions in Georgia law to account for malfunctioning machines.

There's also the likelihood of further legal action being taken in Georgia, despite the unsuccessful attempt last week by one prominent suit to stop the state from certifying its results.

Between the recount and a Dec. 8 deadline under federal law for legal challenges to be resolved, the long, winding 2020 election process in Georgia still has a ways to go until it reaches a concrete finale.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

10:10 a.m. | By the way, important note that Gabriel Sterling from the Secretary of State's Office touched on yesterday:

For the hand-count audit, no results were published while it was in progress. For the official recount, results will be made available as each county finishes.

That means that as smaller counties that generally favored President Trump finish more quickly and release their results, it may look for a time like the president is ahead.

9:10 a.m. | DeKalb County has released some of its plans for the official recount. DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Director Erica Hamilton said their process would be "very similar to the recent risk-limiting audit," the hand count done last week.

“We’re engaging the same partners, county departments and others to ensure we’re able to once again maintain the integrity of the process," Hamilton said in a statement.

The county will be using the former Sam's Club in Stonecrest as their counting site, as they did for the audit.

Here is DeKalb's publicly released schedule

DeKalb VRE is scheduling the recount to take place on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 7 a.m. – until completion

9:00 a.m. | Counties are now beginning Georgia's official recount.

7:50 a.m. | The recount is set to begin at 9 a.m. for most counties.