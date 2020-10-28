Money shapes Georgia senate race

A 'flood' of it comes from Loeffler's personal wealth.

BUFORD, Ga. — One of the US Senate races in Georgia is making history because of all the money the candidates are spending on it. And much of it is coming from the personal fortune of Senator Kelly Loeffler – often described as the richest member of the US Senate.

Loeffler is certainly the best-funded in her race to keep that senate seat in the so-called "jungle primary" special election.

Yet, polls show her neck-and-neck with the other Republican contender, US Rep. Doug Collins. Like Loeffler, Collins runs as a loyal backer of President Trump - but with Loeffler reportedly spending $23.5 million of her own money. Collins has raised $5 million.

Collins describes the disparity as "a sprinkle in a flood."

"But you know what? We don’t have to spend (such) money to remake who we are," Collins said last week.

Asked about the lopsided spending and the tightness of the race between her and Collins, Loeffler said "I’ve been in public service ten months. I’m running against a career politician in his second decade. The fact that I’m leading now speaks to my track record of accomplishment."

Polls have shown Loeffler statistically tied with Collins, with Democrat Raphael Warnock leading.

The two top finishers will head to a January runoff, if nobody gets 50% of the vote plus one. Both Loeffler and Collins are assuming Warnock will make the runoff; the Democratic party establishment has united behind the Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor.

Loeffler described her personal campaign spending as part of her lifelong pursuit of the American dream.

But during a rally Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp caught himself railing against big money stealing elections.

"Georgia is not for sale. Our vote is not for sale," Kemp said, adding as an afterthought, "I probably shouldn’t say steal."

He was not talking about Loeffler, whom he appointed to replace US Sen. Johnny Isakson, in part, because she could self-fund her race. She and her husband Jeff Sprecher have an estimated net worth of $500 million.

She's spending generously on her campaign "to make sure Georgians have that strong conservative champion," she said. "I can relate to Georgians because I have lived in their shoes. I have lived paycheck to paycheck. I’ve clocked in as a waitress. I lived on tips through college."