Kemp wins governor's race, Senate results still coming in | Midterm Election 2022 live updates

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection for Georgia governor against Stacey Abrams. The county-by-county election and the race for the U.S. Senate results continue to roll in for the 2022 Midterm Election.

2:30 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling added Georgia Secretary of State's Brad Raffensperger's election team is calling it a night. "Thank you to the great Georgia voters and elections and poll workers in all 159 counties. Y’all did us proud this election," he said in a tweet.

2:07 a.m. | Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling tweeted "while county officials are still doing the detailed work on counting the votes, we feel it is safe to say there will be a runoff for the US Senate here in Georgia slated for December 6."