WASHINGTON — Georgia Sen. David Perdue announced Monday he will be facilitating conversations about college student athlete compensation.

The senator said he is joining a bi-partisan group in Washington, D.C tackling the issue.

Perdue said the group is working to find solutions and prevent any state, school, or student from being at a disadvantage.

Back in October, NCAA leaders voted unanimously to begin changing rules to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses, an issue that has been debated hotly in the last several years as university athletics programs' budgets and coaches salaries soar.

The issue has also been discussed closer to home; state Rep. Billy Mitchell (D-Stone Mountain) said he planned to introduce legislation next year to allow college athletes to be paid.

The proposed Georgia legislation would also allow athletes to hire agents who could procure business and sponsorship opportunities, Mitchell said.

