Governor announces new Georgia Department of Corrections commissioner

Tyrone Oliver is the current commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice, while outgoing corrections commissioner Tim Ward will join the state parole board.

ATLANTA — Georgia will have a new person in charge of the state prison system, with Gov. Brian Kemp announcing on Thursday a new commissioner for the state Department of Corrections.

The governor appointed Tyrone Oliver, the current commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, to lead the Department of Corrections.

Outgoing corrections commissioner Tim Ward will join the sate Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Under Ward's tenure, the Department of Corrections faced scrutiny on several occasions for conditions and deaths at state prisons. 11Alive reported in 2021 on several dozen deaths the prior year at state prisons and on the dangerous riot at Ware State Prison in 2020.

11Alive's reporting found the federal government was likely investigating Georgia's state prison system after concerns were raised by the Southern Center for Human Rights.

In a statement, Kemp said he his appointment Oliver would bring an "innovative approach and dedication to protecting Georgians at the Department of Corrections."

According to his DJJ bio, Oliver began his law enforcement career in 1999 with the Newton County Sheriff's Office, was one of the first officials to come in at the newly-formed Brookhaven Police Department in 2013, and became the City of Social Circle's police chief in 2018.

He was appointed commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice the following year by the governor.

"His many years of law enforcement experience on both the local and state levels will serve the agency, those housed in our prison system, and our communities well," Kemp said. "I look forward to the impact he will have in this new leadership role."

Oliver's appointment will take effect Jan. 1.

The governor also said he was "thankful for the decades of service that Tim Ward has given to the people of Georgia in our corrections system."

"Over those many years, he has seen all aspects of our prisons and the people impacted by them, most of whom will eventually return to society. That makes him uniquely qualified for the Board of Pardons and Paroles, and I am glad he will continue his public service in this capacity," Kemp said.

Ward will be filling the spot on the state parole board of Brian Owens, who is retiring and himself was also once the head of the Department of Corrections.

Kemp said he thanked Owens for his "years of service to the people of our state."

At the Department of Juvenile Justice, current assistant commissioner and chief of staff Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb will serve as interim commissioner as Oliver departs.

The governor also announced the appointment of Georgia Department of Transportation Planning Director Jannine Miller to an additional role, executive director for the State Road & Tollway Authority, and said he is recommending her for executive director for the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority.