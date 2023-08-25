Trump surrender: Mugshot merchandise emerges on campaign website

A note on his donation site says that he "was arrested despite having committed no crime," and he vowed to "never surrender our mission to save America."

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following former President Trump's surrender on Thursday at the Fulton County Jail, merch items with his mugshot popped up on the campaign website.

The mug shot featured now on shirts, both long and short sleeves, mugs, beer koozies and car stickers made history as the first for a former president once released on August 24.

Trump spoke briefly at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after being booked and released from the jail. He called it a "sad day for America" and said he "did nothing wrong."

Judge Scott McAfee signed an order to begin the Georgia election RICO trial for at least one defendant on October 23. These dates might be subject to change, courts said. Judge McAfee clarified in the order released on Thursday that the stated deadlines do not pertain to any co-defendant.

The order came after the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, responding Thursday to a speedy trial demand by Georgia attorney Kenneth Chesebro, asked for an ambitious new timeline.