UGA's Kirby Smart is highest paid state employee | Here's how much he makes

Smart was recently rewarded with a gigantic 10-year, $112.5 million contract extension last July.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — It may not come to a surprise to most, but back-to-back national champion UGA head coach Kirby Smart is Georgia's highest-paid state employee, according to data from Online Betting Guide.

In fact, Smart's 2022 annual earnings of $11.25 million actually rank him as the second-highest-paid state employee not just in the Peach State, but in the entire country.

Online Betting Guide looked at data from local government sources to reveal the highest-paid employees in each state and found that in 43 states that designation belongs to a coach in the sporting industry -- go figure.

Here's a list of the top 10 highest-paid state employees in the US

1. Alabama head football coach Nick Saban (Alabama): $11.7 million

2. UGA head football coach Kirby Smart (Georgia): $11.25 million

3. Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney: 10.5 million

4. Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self: $10.18 million

T5. LSU football head coach Brian Kelly: $9.5 million

T5. Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker: $9.5 million

T5. Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day: $9.5 million

T8. Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher: $9 million

T8. Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule: $9 million

10. Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari: $8.6 million

The common theme about that list is simple -- they're all head coaches in major conferences in either college football or college basketball. It certainly pays to be a head coach.

Smart was recently rewarded with a gigantic 10-year, $112.5 million contract extension last July. His salary was $10.25 million in 2022, but with annual increases, he's set to be making $12.25 million a year by 2031.

The coach had been making a little more than $7 million a year under a previous contract extension agreed to in 2018.

In addition to his handsomely paid contract, Smart also received a total postseason bonus of $1 million after the Dawgs won their second straight national title. That's why his final number for the past year was $11.25 million.