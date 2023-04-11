UGA to unveil its latest bulldog mascot | Here's when

The school announced Tuesday that Uga XI, whose name is Boom, will undergo a "collaring ceremony" at Saturday's G-Day Game.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is set to introduce the latest in the line of Uga bulldog mascots, Uga XI.

The school announced Tuesday that Uga XI, whose name is Boom, will undergo a "collaring ceremony" at Saturday's G-Day Game.

That ceremony is set to begin at approximately 3:50 p.m. before kickoff on the 20-yard line, according to a school release.

Boom succeeds Que, who is retiring as Uga X, the winningest mascot in Georgia's history. Que was two-and-a-half when he took over as the mascot in 2015.

Boom is a 10-month-old English Bulldog.