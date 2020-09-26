UGA football back in action starting today | Everything you need to know

The Bulldogs are in Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks.

ATLANTA — UGA fans might be forgiven for thinking this day would never come, but it is indeed here: The Bulldogs are back in action today.

The team is in Fayetteville, Ark., where they'll take on the Razorbacks for their first game of the season. It'll kick off the SEC-only schedule the conference constructed as the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into college football plans.

Among other things Dawgs fans will be watching closely, all eyes are expected to be on D’Wan Mathis as he takes over the reins at quarterback after Jake Fromm held them for three years.

The basics

Who: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs What: Season opener vs. Arkansas

Season opener vs. Arkansas Where: Fayetteville, Ark.

Fayetteville, Ark. When: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. TV: SEC Network

Each team in the SEC is playing a 10-game, league-only schedule this season. Two additional conference opponents were added to every team's original slate of eight games.

In addition to Arkansas, Mississippi State was added to Georgia's schedule.

Today will mark the first time the Bulldogs have played Arkansas since 2014, a game they won 45-32.

Sept. 26 at Arkansas

Oct. 3 vs Auburn

Oct. 10 vs Tennessee

Oct. 17 at Alabama

Oct. 24 at Kentucky

Oct. 31 Open Date

Nov. 7 vs Florida (Jacksonville, FL)

Nov. 14 at Missouri

Nov. 21 vs Mississippi St.

Nov. 28 at South Carolina

Dec. 5 vs Vanderbilt

Dec. 12 Open Date

On Saturday in Fayetteville, the Bulldogs will be wearing their new throwback uniforms as they honor the 40th anniversary of their 1980 national championship team.

"It will be pretty cool to be able to go out there in something new," offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer told the team website.