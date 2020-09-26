UGA football back in action starting today | Everything you need to know

ATLANTA — UGA fans might be forgiven for thinking this day would never come, but it is indeed here: The Bulldogs are back in action today.
The team is in Fayetteville, Ark., where they'll take on the Razorbacks for their first game of the season. It'll kick off the SEC-only schedule the conference constructed as the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into college football plans.
Among other things Dawgs fans will be watching closely, all eyes are expected to be on D’Wan Mathis as he takes over the reins at quarterback after Jake Fromm held them for three years.
The basics
- Who: Georgia Bulldogs
- What: Season opener vs. Arkansas
- Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
- When: 4 p.m.
- TV: SEC Network
Each team in the SEC is playing a 10-game, league-only schedule this season. Two additional conference opponents were added to every team's original slate of eight games.
In addition to Arkansas, Mississippi State was added to Georgia's schedule.
RELATED: No Uga on the field in 2020 for UGA
Today will mark the first time the Bulldogs have played Arkansas since 2014, a game they won 45-32.
UGA's full schedule:
- Sept. 26 at Arkansas
- Oct. 3 vs Auburn
- Oct. 10 vs Tennessee
- Oct. 17 at Alabama
- Oct. 24 at Kentucky
- Oct. 31 Open Date
- Nov. 7 vs Florida (Jacksonville, FL)
- Nov. 14 at Missouri
- Nov. 21 vs Mississippi St.
- Nov. 28 at South Carolina
- Dec. 5 vs Vanderbilt
- Dec. 12 Open Date
On Saturday in Fayetteville, the Bulldogs will be wearing their new throwback uniforms as they honor the 40th anniversary of their 1980 national championship team.
"It will be pretty cool to be able to go out there in something new," offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer told the team website.
MORE HEADLINES