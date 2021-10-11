Georgia Tech head coach is staying but a star player isn't

The university announced three assistant coaches will not return in 2022.

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins will lead the football team next season without one of his star players.

Collins will return for a fourth season at the Flats, Athletic Director Todd Stansbury confirmed on Monday in a letter to fans.

“This season was frustrating, disappointing and didn’t meet the standards of Georgia Tech football,” Stansbury wrote. “Coach Collins and I are working together to address why we fell short of our standards and what needs to be done to ensure that our standards are met going forward.”

The news comes after the program announced on Sunday three assistant coaches will not return next year. The school did not renew the contracts for offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, co-defensive coordinator Nathan Burton or cornerbacks coach Jeff Popvich.

Though Collins will be staying, running back Jahmyr Gibbs won't be.

On Monday, the freshman said he is leaving Georgia Tech and entering the transfer portal so he can play at another school.

Gibbs combined for more than 1,200 yards receiving and rushing this season, scoring seven total touchdowns.