Braves fans set to help pick new public address announcer as team announces finalists

ATLANTA — The next time you head to a Braves game, you will hear one of three booming voices commanding the microphone over the loudspeakers at Truist Park.

On Friday, the Braves named their final three finalists for the team's public address announcer position that is set to be permanently filled. The fun part about it, the Braves want fans to help pick the winner after they announced the final candidates on their Twitter page.

The team attached a poll below the tweet and is asking fans to vote for their favorite -- with all three hailing from metro Atlanta. And with any of these candidates, Atlanta really can't go wrong.

Here is each candidate's audition

- Kevin Kraus (Bethlehem, Ga.) - Watch his audition here

- Chris Litton (Newnan, Ga.) - Watch his audition here

- Larry Gardner (Adairsville, Ga.) - Watch his audition here

The poll has already garnered over 9,000 votes in just a little over four hours since opening and will remain open until Feb. 20.

So far, Larry Gardner appears to be garnering most of the fan vote. Gardner was popular among Braves fans when he posted his audition to Twitter after attending Braves Fest live auditions inside Truist Park.

Many fans replied to his tweet congratulating him and telling him he would be their choice if he made it to the fan vote.

Kraus, meanwhile, has been the public address announcer for the Braves Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers for the past 10 years and was a graduate of the University of Georgia.

After the vote concludes, a committee selected to help chose the next PA announcer will solicit fan feedback in helping them make the final decision on who will be the next "Voice of the Braves."

The open position comes in the wake of the unexpected death of longtime fan-favorite public address announcer Casey Motter in June of last year. There were multiple fill-ins at Truist Park following Motter's passing.

Motter was the "Voice of the Braves" for nearly 15 seasons after he began the 2007 season with the team in that role.