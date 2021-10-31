World Series Game 5 highlights and updates | Braves are one win away

Atlanta is abuzz with the possibility the team could win its first World Series title in 26 years tonight.

ATLANTA — Tonight, Braves fans are dearly hoping, is quite possibly the night.

There's something in the air around Atlanta as the Braves are set to seek out their first title in 26 years - the more characteristic dread of Atlanta sports fans seems to be, at least for the moment, replaced by a heady optimism.

The Battery is packed out, and fans are ready to party. These Braves, unlikely as they are to have gotten to this point, feel different.

They turned their season around, and beat the heavily favored Dodgers to get here. Now they've flipped the tables on the similarly-favored Astros, going up 3-1 coming into Game 5.

As the Braves take on Houston here in Atlanta, we will be tracking the major developments of the night in this article.

Pregame

Here's what you need to know for pregame:

The start time is 8:15 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on FOX.

Lauren Alaina is singing the national anthem, and Braves pitching legend Greg Maddux is throwing out the first pitch.

And a heads up if you're trying to get into The Battery to get close to the action - the team says it's closed at the moment due to the volume of people there.