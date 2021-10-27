World Series updates | Game 2 moments and highlights

Atlanta holds a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are back in action Wednesday night against the Houston Astros for Game 2 of the World Series.

The second game of the best-of-7 series offers Atlanta the chance to build a commanding 2-0 lead - as they did in the last round against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If they could snatch another win tonight against the Astros, they'd return home needing to win two of three home games for their first World Series title since 1995.

As the Braves take the field in Houston, we will be tracking the major developments of the night in this article.

Note that this is not meant to be structured as a live blog, exactly - for true live updates we would recommend the Twitter feeds of our reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman - but rather a space for the biggest moments and highlights that occur tonight.

You can find our updates below:

Pregame

Here's what you need to know for pregame:

The start time is 8:09 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on FOX. The national anthem singer is U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Giavanni Walker, and Astros legend Jeff Bagwell will be throwing out the first pitch.

Max Fried is on the mound for the Braves tonight, and the most significant lineup change sees Eddie Rosario return to the leadoff spot with a right-handed pitcher on the mound for Houston.