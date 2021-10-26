Minute Maid Park: Where the Braves play first two games of World Series

Also known as "The Juice Box," it's the perfect stage and talking point for the first two games of the World Series.

HOUSTON — The last time the Braves faced off against the Astros in the postseason was in 2005 when Houston was still in the National League.

A lot has changed since then, except for the quirky and unique Houston ballpark.

After losing in Minute Maid Park in what was the longest game in postseason history at the time, the Braves are back.

The downtown Houston venue will look familiar to longtime fans but there was a major renovation in 2016, including the removal of Tal's Hill, a strange mound in centerfield.

The short porch in the left field that sits 315 feet from home plate is still there and is something both teams will try to take advantage of in this series.

The stadium was built with the idea of getting fans closer to the action and providing a true home-field advantage for the Astros.

That advantage comes in the form of a massive retractable roof that, when closed, can cause the capacity crowd of more than 41,000 people to get quite loud.

While the massive video board in the right field will catch your eye, the most famous aspect of the ballpark is a train in left field, driven by a man named Bobby Dynamite.

All those features make Minute Maid ballpark, also known as "The Juice Box," the perfect stage and talking point for the first two games of the World Series.

Over time, the park has seen its fair share of postseason games, with this year's World Series being the third time in five years the event has been held at the ballpark.