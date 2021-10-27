What happened to the Houston Astrodome?

The Braves beat the Astros at the Astrodome in 1999, which is the last time the team was on the road to a World Series run.

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves are looking to take a 2-0 lead on Wednesday night in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Game 2 is held on the Astros' home field, Minute Maid Park.

Though, the Houston Astros didn't always play at "The Juice Box." For 35 years, the team played at a facility about 20 minutes away. It was the first domed stadium in the United States, known at the time as the "Eighth Wonder of the World."

Once an iconic venue, the Houston Astrodome now sits unused. Its future is uncertain.

If these walls could talk, they might discuss the baseball games in Oct. of 1999 that ended the season for the hometown Astros and sent the Braves to the World Series.

"So much has changed in two decades of baseball since then," said a Braves fan named Bennett. "There's so much history between these two teams."

It's a history that includes several games between the two teams, with the Braves on top and sometimes the Astros.

In 1999, it was the Braves that triumphed. The Astros moved into a new stadium and the Braves went on to a World Series. It would be Atlanta's last until the 2021 season.

The Astrodome then went into retirement. For 22 years, it has been used only on occasion.

"It's really a shame that the Astrodome is vacant because there's so many things," an Astros fan said. "They could turn it into a concert venue."

So much has changed in 22 years. Bennett remembers the braves of the 90s that went to one World Series after another. He's in Houston to see the team take on the Astros again, and believes Atlanta is on the verge of yet another run of success.

"It's not a bunch of individual players looking for stars. This is a team that works together. This is a team that plays together. This is a team that wins together," he said.