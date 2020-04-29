“The Titan Games” was fortunate to have all season 2 episodes in the can prior to the coronavirus-related production shutdowns in mid-March.

ATLANTA — We’ve learned good news about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's hit athletic competition series "The Titan Games" on NBC.

Deadline just reported the Georgia-filmed show is returning for its second season on Monday, May 25.

Hosted and executive produced by Johnson, “The Titan Games” will premiere with a two-hour episode beginning at 8 pm on May 25.

