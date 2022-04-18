Parents of 10-year-old who died in house fire accused of abuse, neglect

Parents of 10-year-old who died in a fire in Gwinnett County accused of abuse and neglect; 15-year-old sibling charged with murder for allegedly setting the fire.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Allegations of abuse, and neglect against children, were raised in court on Monday after a little girl died in a house fire and her 15-year-old brother stands accused of murder for allegedly starting it.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded before 5 a.m. to a house fire where there was one adult and four kids inside at the time of the fire, on Easter Sunday.

DFCS is trying to place the three other kids who lived in the house in protective custody, accusing the parents of neglect and abuse and not allowing the kids to go outside the home for years.

In court documents – DFCS states it believes the other three children are in danger. The agency claims they haven’t been in school for years and hadn’t showered in months, and the allegations don’t stop there.

“I haven’t seen her for a long time cause they locked themselves in the house because of coronavirus," William Mccue IV, the grandfather of the 10-year-old killed, said.

He lives less than two miles away from his son and his family in Loganville.

The new allegations were revealed during a protective custody hearing this afternoon. The complaints state this is likely to happen again if the children aren’t removed.

“She was a cute little girl, blond hair blue eyes, she was sweet,” McCue said about his granddaughter.

Her 15-year-old brother is now charged with felony murder and malicious murder for allegedly setting the fire that caused her death. And a first-degree arson charge is pending.

“It’s hard to believe; I can’t even believe it really until I see it,” McCue said.