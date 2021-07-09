Man dies following shooting near MARTA Five Points station

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died, according to Atlanta Police.

ATLANTA — One person has died after a shooting happened not far from the MARTA Five Points Station.

According to Atlanta Police, officers went to 20 Broad Street - which is across the street from the MARTA station, to respond to a call about a person shot just before 2:20 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, officers said the male victim wasn't conscious, but was still breathing. He was taken to the hospital where officials said he died.

Police didn't mention any suspect information. However, they said homicide investigators are trying to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

This is at least the second shooting in the same area within this week.