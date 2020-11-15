GBI investigates after 3 shot in officer-involved shooting outside Midtown Atlanta nightclub

11Alive crews on scene is reporting at least one person was killed in front of the Up Lounge Bar.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate a triple shooting involving police in front of a Midtown Atlanta club early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on Pine Street in front of the Up Lounge Bar when an altercation began between a patron and a security guard.

Once shooting began between two patrons and the security guard, an Atlanta Police officer working at the club responded and discharged their weapon.

11Alive crews on scene reported at least one person was dead in the street near the corner of Pine Street and Piedmont Avenue. Another person was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. A third person drove to the hospital and said they were grazed by the gunfire.

GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles tweeted just after 7 a.m. that their agency was requested to the scene by Atlanta Police. Because an officer fired a weapon, police say they wanted the GBI to handle the officer-involved investigation.

The cross street and part of Piedmont Avenue were shut down Sunday as police investigate.

We are working to gather more details about the incident. Return to 11Alive.com for updates.