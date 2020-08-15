x
Man found dead in home, woman sent to hospital with gunshot wound in Locust Grove

The incident resulted in a SWAT response in Henry County on Saturday.
Credit: Charles Holmes/WXIA

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A man was discovered dead inside a home in Locust Grove on Saturday and a woman was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police told 11Alive Photojournalist Charles Holmes that it was a domestic violence case and the man's death appeared to be a suicide. Police believe the man shot the woman.

The Henry County SWAT team had been deployed to a home on Jackson St., and a negotiator was on scene.

After some time, the SWAT unit went into the home and found the body of the man.

Further details were not availabe.

This is a developing story.

