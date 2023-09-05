Man wanted in connection to shooting death of mother of 4, DeKalb Sheriff says

Dorian "Sky" Bennett, 36, was found shot to death on I-285 east near Lavista Road on the night of May 3.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report in May.

Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Dorian "Sky" Bennet -- a mother of four.

Bennett, 36, was found shot to death on I-285 east near Lavista Road on the night of May 3. DeKalb County Police previously said Bennett had been shot multiple times and officers found her still inside the car.

Additionally, investigators previously said they believed the shooter was inside the car when the shots were fired.

In new developments on Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit said it needs the public's help finding Kristopher Brown, of Lithonia, in connection to Bennett's murder.

Authorities said if you see Brown, do not approach him as he may be armed.

Anyone who sees Brown or knows where he is is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (404) 577-TIPS. Authorities said a reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.