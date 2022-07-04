Police arrest second suspect in connection to deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting

The shooting happened on April 7.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

A man connected with a deadly shooting at the Five Points MARTA station in April has been taken into custody, Atlanta Police said.

Desmond Frazier was arrested over the weekend in a separate incident.

On Saturday, officers were called to a home along Howell Street in southeast Atlanta in regard to a domestic dispute. When they showed up, they heard a man and woman arguing inside the residence, they said.

When police stated they were outside, they said that the man refused to leave. After they established a perimeter around the home, the woman walked out of the door with only "minor abrasions," police said.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Frazier was the man inside. The 36-year-old had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including a warrant for murder from MARTA.

The warrant stemmed from a shooting on April 7.

It happened when an argument broke out near the MARTA station which eventually led to one man being killed. The altercation occurred on the walkway leading from the Plaza to Peachtree Street near the station just before 6 p.m., according to authorities.

Police arrested 36-year-old Alejandro Depaz at the scene and charged him with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Frazier is the second suspect in the case.

MARTA police were called to Saturday's scene, where Frazier ultimately walked out and was arrested by police.