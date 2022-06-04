Atlanta Police name suspect in Atlantic Station murder

Atlanta Police have issued a "Be On The Lookout" notice for 23-year-old D'angelo Maddix, wanted for murder.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have named the suspect in a deadly shooting in April near Atlantic Station and a $2,000 reward is on offer for information leading to his capture.

Atlanta Police have issued a "Be On The Lookout" notice for 23-year-old D'angelo Maddix. The department said he is wanted for murder in the killing of Taurus Jefferies, Jr.

It happened on April 6 next to the Ellington apartments off 17th Street and Mecaslin Street NW. 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross reported at that time on the security footage of the shooting.

She said two men walked around the corner of the apartment complex. One of the men put their hands on the other man's shoulder, who turned around and produced what appeared to be a gun before the second man fell to the ground.

The neighbor who shot the footage had safety concerns and did not want to share the video with the 11Alive team.

Residents said police showed up almost immediately. Atlanta Police said Jefferies took himself to the hospital where he later died.

11Alive's Joe Henke spoke to Jefferies' mother, Regina Whittier, after his death.

"He was my first love," Whittier said of her son, the oldest of five children. "He made me the woman that I am now."

Whittier, who lives in Alabama, said her son had been living with family in Atlanta since he was 13 and she would see him often. As an adult, he was working in the music industry and continuing his education.

The mom said one of her other sons had called her to tell her the news that Taurus had died.

"He was crying so bad that I just hung up the phone because I didn't want to hear what he had to tell me and I just prayed," she said.

Police have not released many details about the case, and in April the mother traveled to Atlanta to try to find out more about what had happened.