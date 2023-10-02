Teen accused in high school football player's shooting death makes appearance in court

ATLANTA — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to the other suspect's court appearance in February.)
One of the teens accused in the shooting death of a Jefferson High School football star is appearing in court Friday morning.
19-year-old Chandler Zion Richardson is set to be arraigned in court at 9 a.m. in connection to Elijah DeWitt's murder.
The other teen charged in the killing of DeWitt, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, previously pleaded not guilty.
A Gwinnett judge denied bond for Bryan and Richardson last October because they were allegedly a flight risk. The two were arrested in South Carolina just a week after the shooting.
More on the case
DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall outside the Dave & Buster's in Lawrenceville on the night of Oct. 5, 2022.
The two teens accused in his killing: 19-year-old Chandler Zion Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan were previously indicted by a grand jury on one count of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
DeWitt's mother said while her son was a giant on the football field at Jefferson High School, he was the most down-to-earth guy with dreams to play college football – a dream cut short by one senseless act.
Last year, hundreds honored the star football player remembering him as a "gentle giant" after his death.
It seemed like nothing could stand in Elijah's way – Dawn said he already had a couple offers and was set to visit the University of Georgia.
"He loved football, he was ready and willing to do whatever it takes to go D1, that was his ultimate goal," Dawn said. "He was very tender and he loved people. Elijah was the kindest soul."