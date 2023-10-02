Teen accused in high school football player's shooting death makes appearance in court

19-year-old Chandler Zion Richardson is set to be arraigned in court at 9 a.m. in connection to Elijah DeWitt's murder.

One of the teens accused in the shooting death of a Jefferson High School football star is appearing in court Friday morning.

The other teen charged in the killing of DeWitt, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, previously pleaded not guilty.

A Gwinnett judge denied bond for Bryan and Richardson last October because they were allegedly a flight risk. The two were arrested in South Carolina just a week after the shooting.

DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall outside the Dave & Buster's in Lawrenceville on the night of Oct. 5, 2022.

The two teens accused in his killing: 19-year-old Chandler Zion Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan were previously indicted by a grand jury on one count of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

DeWitt's mother said while her son was a giant on the football field at Jefferson High School, he was the most down-to-earth guy with dreams to play college football – a dream cut short by one senseless act.

Last year, hundreds honored the star football player remembering him as a "gentle giant" after his death.

It seemed like nothing could stand in Elijah's way – Dawn said he already had a couple offers and was set to visit the University of Georgia.