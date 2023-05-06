Testimony reveals Young Thug's brother allegedly breached plea deal; probation revoked

Multiple officers from the Department of Community Supervision were called to testify in court. A judge decided to revoke probation for Quantavious Grier.

ATLANTA — Young Thug's brother will have to serve nearly a decade in prison after a judge revoked his probation following a recent arrest. This news comes months after Quantavious Grier entered a negotiated plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Grier, whose rap name is Unfoonk, was arrested in May on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful for a person employed by or associated with a criminal street gang.

A Fulton County judge at Monday's hearing determined that Quantavious Grier's probation should be revoked after his arrest last month. He will now be sent to prison to serve nine years and six months.

Multiple officers from the Department of Community Supervision were called to the stand to testify in court against Grier. They alleged he violated his parole which was agreed upon when he took his plea deal.

The judge read back a motion to the courtroom alleging that Grier failed to pay a fine, complete his community service hours, broke his curfew and possessed a weapon -- which is in breach of special conditions in his plea deal.

"The issues that I find aggravating in this particular circumstance are several. You got arrested with a gun six months of you being placed on probation. I agree with the state all you had to do is just complete your probation and do what you are supposed to do instead of riding around with a gun," said Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville.

The Atlanta Police Department originally said in a preliminary investigation that officers pulled Grier over during a May traffic stop after they smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana" coming from the car. After searching the car, APD said officers found a handgun on the driver's side of the car, but no narcotics were found.

In the RICO case, Grier was accused of charges including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and theft by receiving stolen property.

According to the court documents, Grier was originally sentenced to a total of 12 years with the first two years commuted to time served, with the remaining time to be served on probation. In December, Grier took a plea where he agreed to special conditions including 750 hours of community service and he can't possess any guns or commit any crimes. He also can't contact his own brother until the case is over.

Where does the YSL trial stand?

Jury selection for the case has been ongoing since January 2023, and the process has yet to seat a single juror.

The start of the trial has - so far - been mired in several controversies. Most recently, a deputy was accused of smuggling contraband to one of the defendants on trial.