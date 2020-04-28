Hall Co. emerges as COVID-19 hotspot

Fewer cases than SW Georgia, but Hall leads north Georgia counties per capita

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Health officials in Hall County say they are trying to stanch an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The county northeast of Gwinnett County is emerging as north Georgia’s COVID-19 hotspot – though it’s still well below levels seen in southwest Georgia counties surrounding Albany.

State data released at midday Tuesday shows that Hall County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in north Georgia – including the rest of metro Atlanta.

Hall has confirmed 1132 COVID-19 cases, which is 544 per 100,000 population according to the state Department of Public Health. That per capita rate is more than twice the rate of Fulton County.

16 other counties have higher COVID-19 rates. All of them are in southwest Georgia.

At Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, workers are now using a temporary facility to expand the hospital’s capacity to handle COVID 19 patients. Health officials say at least some of those patients are coming from the area’s chicken processing plants. The plants are an economic engine for the region and normally a source of pride. Now they’re also part of a pandemic. 15 people have died in Hall County from COVID-19, according to the state.

"We didn’t have masks. Workers didn’t have masks," said Vanesa Sarazua, with the Gainesville-based Hispanic Alliance of Georgia, representing a community that drives much of the labor in chicken plants.

"We didn’t have the luxury of staying home during this COVID crisis, but had to hit the road running to go to work and continue to work throughout this crisis," she said.

John King, Georgia’s insurance commissioner and a Spanish-speaking native of Mexico visited Gainesville’s Fieldale poultry plant Monday. He says poultry plant workers "really have a hunger for having accurate verifiable information that is in their language, that they can understand," King said. "They don’t know who to trust."

Sarazua says a testing event in Gainesville two weeks ago was an eye-opener. "We had 300 people show up for a free test. Well more than half were actually positive -- with no symptoms," Sarazua said.