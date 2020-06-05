Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

There have now been more than 30,000 cases in the state.

ATLANTA — An early morning update by the Department of Public Health on Wednesday showed Georgia surpassing a new marker in the coronavirus pandemic - more than 30,000 cases since the earliest reported instance on Feb. 1.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,295 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. That is an increase of 37 newly reported deaths since mid-morning yesterday. Over the previous seven-day period, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.3. Over the last roughly 21 hour period, the new seven-day average would be 31.3 newly reported deaths daily.

There have been 30,420 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. That is an increase of 822 newly confirmed cases since mid-morning yesterday. Over the previous seven-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 697.9. Over the last roughly 21 hour period, the new seven-day average would be 700 newly confirmed cases daily.

There have been 5,668 total patients hospitalized in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. That is an increase of 138 new patients in the last roughly 21 hour period. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency tracked the daily total hospitalizations up until April 30. That day there were 5,129 total hospitalizations, making for an increase in the last six days of 539, or 89.8 new patients daily.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began changing its report to current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the the most recent report on May 5, there were 1,343 current hospitalizations. That's an average of 31.4 fewer current patients per day.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Rappers TI, Killer Mike to serve meals to Atlanta residents

Tip “T.I.” Harris and Michael Render, pka Killer Mike, announced a collaboration with PAWkids to serve food to 500 Atlanta residents and offer $500 cash per household to several families on Wednesday.

The food is provided by Mercedes Benz, which partners with PAWkids to bring 1,000 meals weekly to PAWkids to distribute to families in need.

Tip Harris and Killer Mike will knock on the doors today of unsuspecting Atlanta residents and deliver two weeks’ worth of groceries as well as $500 cash to a limited number of families.

Georgia's Lt. Gov. to take pay cut

Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan announced that he will cut his state salary by fourteen percent for the 2020-2021 budget cycle.

“As we work through the budget process ahead of us it will be necessary for everyone to make sacrifices, and I will do my part and take a cut as well,” said Lt. Governor Duncan. “The fiscal impact of the Coronavirus on our state’s budget is severe, and the General Assembly is tasked with making serious cuts to government services and programs, which will affect the lives of the Georgians we serve.

Testing numbers update

If you noticed a large swing in the number of tests completed appearing yesterday on the Georgia Department of Public Health website, we have an explanation from the state:

"There was a technical issue with the data on Sunday, so the increase you saw this morning was for more than one day," a spokesperson said. "There has also been a concerted effort to increase testing over the past week, so the increase is also a great reflection of those efforts."

Things to know on Wednesday morning

A Forbes article that was tweeted out by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms indicating a 40% increase in Georgians' risk of contracting COVID-19 since the statewide shelter-in-place was lifted was deleted over concerns in the math it used

Gov. Brian Kemp announced new mobile medical unit will be established in Hall County, where cases are on the rise

Staff at a DeKalb senior living home are living there themselves, away from their families, to stop the spread of COVID-19

Atlanta area companies are making changes to make their workplaces safe for when employees return