Outlook positive on fall sports season despite surge in GA COVID cases

Athletic directors with Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Schools spoke with 11Alive about the impact and adjustments due to the pandemic.

ATLANTA — Bright lights, screaming fans and high school football made their return to the state of Georgia this week. Amid the hits, highlights and touchdowns, COVID-19 continues to impact the game.

In DeKalb County, the McNair vs. Forrest Park matchup in Week 1 was canceled because of a positive COVID case at McNair. It's one of 11 games reportedly postponed, rescheduled, or canceled, according to the Georgia High School Association.

"Schools are to follow guidance from the local DPH and guidance and recommendation are still in place from last year, decisions are made locally," GHSA Director Dr. Robin Hines told 11Alive in a statement. "Our outlook for the season is positive and we are expecting an outstanding regular season, playoffs and championships."

James Jackson, athletic director at DeKalb County Schools, said the district was lucky to be at this stage, considering where sports were a year ago.

“It’s tough this year, but we’re taking it one step at a time, one day at a time, pulling on our experience of how we dealt with it last year,” Jackson said. "We’ve got a knowledge of what we need to do. I think athletics are so important from the mental health angle for our young people. We’ve got to give our young people an outlet.”

Jackson said the school district implemented a number of policies to limit the spread of COVID-19, including requiring masks in the weight room, locker room, buses, and indoor facilities. Social distancing is also promoted among fans and players when possible.

“The biggest issue we face is when we leave our kids or our kids leave us," Jackson said. "You can’t control what happens down the road. You can only react to it. You put things in place, protocols in place that are hopefully followed by coaches and student-athletes. We’re preaching to the student-athletes you must own this process also if you want a season, there are things you must do away from us.”

Jackson said he did not talk with coaches or student-athletes about getting the vaccine. However, in Atlanta Public Schools, athletic director Jasper Jewell said he encourages staff and students to get a COVID shot.

"We encourage our student-athletes to get vaccinated, and we will continue to do so, encourage them to get vaccinated and continue to educate themselves on this deadly virus," Jewell said.

Jewell could not say exactly how many COVID cases were tied to the athletic department, but he said there were several cases among students and staff. Atlanta Public Schools keeps track of COVID cases here. Jewell said he had to postpone two high school softball games this year due to COVID concerns.

“It was a guessing game [last year] with everybody in the state, from the Georgia High School Athletic Association to all of the municipalities to all of the counties, districts," Jewell said. “So now, with us having a year under our belt, we know what to do to try and mitigate as much as we possibly can.”

Jewell said since last year, vaccines are now available. The AD said contact tracing has improved as well, with people known to either contract the virus or become exposed having to enter quarantine protocols. Jewell said Atlanta Public Schools have implemented a clear bag policy and adopted an e-ticketing system in an effort to reduce touchpoints.

Clayton County Schools limited stadium capacity to 50%, as schools continue to transition to virtual learning and cases climb there and across the state. Georgia recorded one million COVID cases this week.